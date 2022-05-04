KBI: LaHarpe man’s death a homicide

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has declared a rural LaHarpe man’s death a homicide.
A family member found Richard Diehl, 68, LaHarpe, dead Tuesday morning in a shop outside his home in the 1200 block of 2400 Street.
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department was summoned to the scene, and later requested assistance from the KBI. An autopsy was ordered.
Preliminary results of the autopsy indicate Diehl died of a homicide, according to a KBI press release.
An investigation continues. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.
Authorities do not believe a threat to the public exists related to this crime, according to the press release.
