KC Wolf lauds DARE grads

Fresh from rooting on the Kansas City Chiefs to one of their most exciting wins in team history a day earlier, Dan Mears was in Iola Monday to cheer a group of Iola Middle School fifth-graders.

Mears is known more for the costume he dons each Sunday at Chiefs home games as KC Wolf, a job he’s held for the past 32 years.

And while it was a treat cheering at “that boring old football game,” — a 42-36 overtime playoff victory over Buffalo — Mears told the fifth-graders he was equally enamored with what they’ve done in completing a Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program.