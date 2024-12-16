Kincaid bank to close

Landmark Bank hosted a customer appreciation lunch Friday at its Kincaid location. Landmark, which has operated in Kincaid since 2013, will close the branch at the end of the year.
Bank employees had no information yet on the future of the building, a downtown fixture that was Bank of Kincaid and in the mid-90s became Citizens Bank.
Lou Church of rural Kincaid, at right, enjoys lunch. Landmark employees Becky Tourtillott, Emily Kinzle, and Kellye Barrows are in the background.
Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register
Landmark customers catch up and reminisce about the bank’s past at a customer appreciation lunch Friday.
Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register
Letha Spillman, age 95, right, counts herself as one of the Kincaid branch’s most loyal customers. Her daughter, Deanna Krull, a Landmark employee, is by her side.
Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register