Kincaid draws quite a crowd

Janice (Smethers) Feuerborn was named Grand Marshal for the parade, along with her late husband, Terry. Both are longtime fair supporters; Terry served on the Kincaid Fair board, including as president, and Janice was superintendent of the fair queen candidates for many years. Terry was looking forward to serving as grand marshal but died on June 26. Janice was escorted through the parade route in a horse-drawn carriage driven by Rep. Fred Gardner.

Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register