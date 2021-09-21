 | Tue, Sep 21, 2021
Kincaid Fair brings back favorites, except carnival

The annual Kincaid Free Fair returns this weekend, without a carnival, but with other fan-favorites. In place of the carnival are a collection of bounce houses and other games.

Local News

September 21, 2021 - 9:59 AM

Kincaid Fair Queen candidates are, from left, Brylee Zook, Delaney Ramsey and McKenna Hammond. Courtesy photo

The Kincaid Free Fair may not have a carnival this year, but it will return many of the traditional favorites.

That includes the crowning of a new Fair Queen, the antique farm show, the children’s cash grab, a turtle race for senior citizens, pie baking contest, a 5K race, horseshoe pitching contest, mud run and a backyard barbecue.

Instead of a carnival, the fair will feature 10 inflatable bounce houses and games on Thursday and Friday evenings, and all day Saturday. Wristbands are available for purchase, for $10 each on Thursday and Friday, $20 on Saturday, or $30 for the entire weekend.

