Kincaid Fair brings back favorites, except carnival

The Kincaid Free Fair may not have a carnival this year, but it will return many of the traditional favorites.

That includes the crowning of a new Fair Queen, the antique farm show, the children’s cash grab, a turtle race for senior citizens, pie baking contest, a 5K race, horseshoe pitching contest, mud run and a backyard barbecue.

Instead of a carnival, the fair will feature 10 inflatable bounce houses and games on Thursday and Friday evenings, and all day Saturday. Wristbands are available for purchase, for $10 each on Thursday and Friday, $20 on Saturday, or $30 for the entire weekend.