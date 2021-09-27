Kincaid Fair keeps growing and growing

A warm, sunny day helped bring a large crowd to the Kincaid Fair for Saturday’s parade. Instead of a carnival, area youth played on inflatable bounce houses and games. The change proved quite popular, as many youngsters cavorted through the various obstacles. The inflatable ax-throwing booth was especially popular.
The Crest High School band marches in the Kincaid Free Fair parade.
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Ariel Gum with the Kincaid Community Library offers a prize to Adrian Bielenberg, age 15 months, and his dad, Ben, of Blue Mound.
McKenna Hammond is crowned Kincaid Fair Queen.
Youngsters with Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy ride on a float in the Kincaid Free Fair parade Saturday.
