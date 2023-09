Kylie Caldwell

LABETTE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Labette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Parsons Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred over the weekend.

The KBI announced in a press release Monday that the body of Kylie Caldwell, 28, Parsons, was discovered in a field in rural Labette County.

The body was located about half-mile west of the intersection of Ness Road and 20000 Road, at the south edge of Parsons.