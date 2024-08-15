LaHarpe addresses vacancy

LAHARPE — A vacancy on the LaHarpe City Council remains open so that discussions on the six applicants can continue.

Council members declined Wednesday to vote to ratify Mayor Mae Crowell’s appointment of Angela Barker to fill the seat formerly held by Austin Lee.

Lee resigned from the Council this spring because he had moved outside LaHarpe city limits.

Barker ran for a Council seat in 2023, but came up eight votes short behind Lee and fellow Council member Danny Ware Jr. in a race for two seats.

Council members said they first wanted to review the letters of interest from Barker and five others — William Gay, Rosetta Greathouse, Kayla Knavel, Harry Lee and Kendra Michael.

They anticipate filling the vacancy at their September meeting.