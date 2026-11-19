LaHarpe Council debates equipment purchasing protocols
LaHarpe City Council members agreed the city’s workers have several equipment needs. But the process in which those needs are requested was the source of a spirited debate this month.
LAHARPE — Since joining the LaHarpe City Council in April, Scott Kroenke has adhered to one edict in particular.
He will vote against any and all equipment purchases if the requests do not include a justification letter to explain what’s needed and why.
He spelled out his philosophy during an extended debate at the Council’s Nov. 11 meeting, where members tabled decisions on whether to buy a new utility trailer and a cordless circular saw.
Richard Luken
Richard has been a part of the Register family since 1994. Richard covers general news and, on occasion, sports. A native of Moran, Richard came to the paper while still a student at Allen Community College. With mentors former publisher Emerson Lynn Jr. and former veteran reporter Bob Johnson at the ready, Richard learned how to be a star reporter. Over the span of his 28 years his news beats have included school board meetings for Districts 257 and 258, as well as Allen Community College trustee meetings. He’s also routinely covered city council meetings for Iola, Humboldt, LaHarpe and Moran. He’s covered floods, wrecks, true crime — everything from heart-warming to heart-breaking stories. For his work, Richard has consistently won top awards in statewide competitions year after year. Outside the office, he enjoys sports, reading and keeping up with the kids and grandkids.
The Iola Register Comment Policy
The Iola Register needs your voice. We welcome your on-topic commentary. Comments are moderated for civility. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.