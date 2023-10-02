LaHarpe crews turn out for cleanup effort

LAHARPE — As the adage goes, many hands make light work — especially if you have some heavy industrial equipment on hand.

The LaHarpe PRIDE Committee’s annual Cleanup Day made the weekend a bit spiffier for 20 local property owners.

Volunteers load a pile of brush into a waiting loader from Nelson Quarries Saturday during LaHarpe’s annual Cleanup Day. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline workers Russell Jackman, left, and Tyler Hollinger assisted with LaHarpe Cleanup Day work Saturday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Kansas State University students, from left, Courtney Tregellas, Bernice Poulter, Miriam Clapper, Jill Niblock and Brock Southern pose for a photo at the end of a grueling day of helping clean 20 yards around LaHarpe Saturday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 3 photos

Volunteers spent the better part of Saturday clearing yards of assorted household items and piles of brush and limbs left over from the mid-July storms that blasted the area.