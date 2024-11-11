LaHarpe gets ready to clean up

LAHARPE — The LaHarpe PRIDE Committee is looking for a few (or more) cluttered yards.

And some helpers.

Teams of volunteers, including Kansas State University students, Nelson Quarries and Southern Star Gas employees and others around town will gather at LaHarpe City Hall Saturday morning for their annual cleanup day.

They’ll canvass the city in search of refuse, tree limbs or anything else in need of cleaning.

LaHarpe residents can sign up by calling Marcia Davis at Thrive Allen county (620) 365-8128; Michelle Altis at LaHarpe City Hall (620) 496-2241; or Stacy Jackman at LaHarpe Telephone, (620) 496-1000. A sign-up sheet also is set up at City Hall.

Volunteers are asked to be at City Hall by 8 a.m. Saturday. Gloves and other tools will be provided, although folks bringing shovels and rakes will be graciously accepted.