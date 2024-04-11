LaHarpe hashes out priorities

LaHarpe residents have discovered that two of three priorities for their community have remained the same over the past year. During Tuesday evening’s LaHarpe Community Conversation, hosted by Thrive Allen County, a small group of 10 residents gathered in city hall to brainstorm improvements for the town.

“Last year, when we held this, our three priorities were housing, stores, and more civic engagement,” said Thrive Community Engagement Director Marcia Davis. “There has been improvement in housing, but not really any movement on stores.”

Although Davis wasn’t sure she could quantify whether there has been more community involvement, she did point out that LaHarpe Days has brought people into the community. “Then there’s the Easter egg hunt that was held a couple weeks ago,” she added. “That saw a large turnout.” In fact, according to resident Joyce Lee, there were 233 kids in attendance. “In addition to that, there were also parents or grandparents accompanying them,” noted Davis.