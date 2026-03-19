LaHarpe mayor’s seat changes hands (again)

LAHARPE — LaHarpe is getting its third mayor in a two-week stretch.

Harry Lee Jr., who had been elected to the LaHarpe City Council last November, sworn into office in January and appointed Council president by his fellow counselors March 11, is now the mayor.

He was sworn in as mayor Wednesday, replacing Sharlyn Thompson, who resigned earlier in the day.

Thompson’s mayoral term lasted 14 days after she — Lee’s predecessor as Council president — assumed the mayor’s duties when former Mayor Mae Crowell died March 3.

Under state law, LaHarpe’s Council president assumes the mayor’s duties if the seat is vacated.

Thompson told the Register she enjoyed her time on the Council, “but I never really signed on to be mayor. I thought it would be best to step down.”

Lee, who has served as both a councilman and mayor previously in LaHarpe, expressed surprise at the chain of events.

“This was not my plan,” Lee, 85, said. “I kind of think our heavenly Father has a plan for everything. I just kind of accept things as they come.”

Lee’s ascension to the mayor’s seat leaves once more a vacancy on the five-member Council.

He will appoint his replacement, which is contingent upon confirmation by the other four Council members.

Former mayor and councilwoman Cynthia Carr was appointed March 11 to fill the remainder of Thompson’s term on the Council.

Those interested in filling Lee’s old seat are encouraged to reach out to Lee, owner of LaHarpe Telephone and New Wave Communications, or by calling City Hall at (620) 365-5956.

In a related matter, LaHarpe City Attorney Fred Works told the Register he, too, plans to step down soon.

The city attorney position is appointed each May by the Council.

THE CHANGEOVERS may be a topic of discussion as residents take part in a community conversation at 6 p.m. Tuesday at LaHarpe City Hall.

Thrive Allen County moderates the conversation, where residents are invited to share their visions for LaHarpe’s future.