Menu Search Log in

LaHarpe not quite ready to pull trigger on new incentives

New building incentives would allow for construction of tiny homes in LaHarpe. City Council members have been asked to consider giving the incentives to the property owner instead of utility customers.

By

Local News

June 11, 2020 - 9:43 AM

LAHARPE — LaHarpe is one step closer to approving new building incentives that would apply to so-called “tiny homes.”

City Council members were poised Wednesday to approve the new ordinance, but tabled the decision when talk turned to a $500 utility incentive provision.

As written, the ordinance would provide a $500 utility credit to whomever is paying for utilities.

Related
April 24, 2020
March 12, 2020
March 10, 2020
October 10, 2019
Trending