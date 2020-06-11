LaHarpe not quite ready to pull trigger on new incentives

LAHARPE — LaHarpe is one step closer to approving new building incentives that would apply to so-called “tiny homes.”
City Council members were poised Wednesday to approve the new ordinance, but tabled the decision when talk turned to a $500 utility incentive provision.
As written, the ordinance would provide a $500 utility credit to whomever is paying for utilities.
