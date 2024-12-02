LaHarpe plans holiday events

LAHARPE — You better watch out…

Santa Claus, in the midst of his North American pre-Christmas Eras Tour, will pay a visit to LaHarpe from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 14 to visit with area youngsters and get their wish lists.

St. Nick will be at the LaHarpe Senior Center, 111 S. Main St., and will give out goodie bags and pose for pictures as well.

The event is one of two holiday activities sponsored by the LaHarpe PRIDE Committee.

The group is also once again sponsoring a Christmas light decoration contest in LaHarpe. Prizes will go to the top three vote-getters.

To nominate a house or for more information, contact LaHarpe PRIDE via its Facebook page.