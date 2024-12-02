 | Mon, Dec 02, 2024
LaHarpe plans holiday events

Santa Claus will visit LaHarpe on Dec. 14. LaHarpe PRIDE is once again sponsoring its annual Christmas light decoration contest.

The home of Don and Susan Knavel, at the intersection of Ninth and Harrison streets, was the winner of the 2023 Christmas light display contest sponsored by LaHarpe PRIDE. Photo by Richard Luken

LAHARPE — You better watch out…

Santa Claus, in the midst of his North American pre-Christmas Eras Tour, will pay a visit to LaHarpe from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 14 to visit with area youngsters and get their wish lists.

St. Nick will be at the LaHarpe Senior Center, 111 S. Main St., and will give out goodie bags and pose for pictures as well.

The event is one of two holiday activities sponsored by the LaHarpe PRIDE Committee.

The group is also once again sponsoring a Christmas light decoration contest in LaHarpe. Prizes will go to the top three vote-getters.

To nominate a house or for more information, contact LaHarpe PRIDE via its Facebook page.

