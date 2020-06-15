Menu Search Log in

LaHarpe playgrounds open again

LaHarpe residents can once again use the city's fitness center, City Hall and park playground equipment. City officials removed restrictions Friday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

June 15, 2020 - 9:56 AM

Posters alerting playground users at LaHarpe City Park to the ongoing COVID-19 dangers have been affixed to each piece of playground equipment at the park. Photo by Richard Luken

LAHARPE — LaHarpe’s City Hall, playground and other city facilities are once again open to the public.

City officials announced Friday the areas are open once again amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors to City Hall, including those using the fitness center or kitchen, are urged to practice social distancing and abide by other guidelines posted at the front door of City Hall.

