LaHarpe playgrounds open again

LAHARPE — LaHarpe’s City Hall, playground and other city facilities are once again open to the public.
City officials announced Friday the areas are open once again amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Visitors to City Hall, including those using the fitness center or kitchen, are urged to practice social distancing and abide by other guidelines posted at the front door of City Hall.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives