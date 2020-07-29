Menu Search Log in

LaHarpe shapes spending plan

LaHarpe City Council members will host a public hearing Aug. 12 to discuss the city's 2021 budget. The spending plan would include property tax levies nearly the same as this year.

By

Local News

July 29, 2020 - 10:18 AM

LaHarpe City Hall Photo by Google Maps

LAHARPE — LaHarpe property owners should expect to pay largely the same in property taxes to support the city’s budget in 2021.

City Council members gathered for a special meeting Tuesday to draft the city’s spending plan for 2021.

The $1.3 million budget is supported in part with an ad valorem tax levy of about 71 mills, roughly the same levy as was used for 2020.

Related
July 28, 2020
July 24, 2020
July 14, 2020
July 7, 2020
Trending