LaHarpe shapes spending plan

LAHARPE — LaHarpe property owners should expect to pay largely the same in property taxes to support the city’s budget in 2021.
City Council members gathered for a special meeting Tuesday to draft the city’s spending plan for 2021.
The $1.3 million budget is supported in part with an ad valorem tax levy of about 71 mills, roughly the same levy as was used for 2020.
