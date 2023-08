Batteries continue to be a problem at the Allen County Landfill, even as officials work toward a solution.

Landfill crews stopped two potential fires in the past week, Public Works Director Mitch Garner told county commissioners on Tuesday.

Workers saw areas of the landfill smoking and were able to use a metal bucket to extract the garbage. When they examined the trash, they found lithium batteries to be the culprit, Garner said.