Leading through change

Change isn’t easy. And Tiffany Koehn has seen a lot of it in the six years she has worked as an administrator for Iola schools.

Koehn came to Iola in 2018 to serve as Jefferson Elementary School’s principal, then transitioned to serve as assistant principal at the new Iola Elementary School when it opened in the fall of 2022. She’s been part of the administrative team that introduced new programs aimed at collaboration among staff and early interventions for students.

Those efforts have earned Koehn the honor of Area 2 Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year, an award given by the Kansas Principals Association. She will be in the running for the state award, which will be selected April 1. If she were to receive that award, she would advance to a national contest.