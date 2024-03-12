 | Tue, Mar 12, 2024
Leading through change

Iola Elementary School's Tiffany Koehn has been named Area 2 Assistant Principal of the Year and will be a finalist in the state competition. Collaboration at all levels of education is key to student success, she said.

Local News

March 12, 2024 - 2:59 PM

Iola Elementary School’s Tiffany Koehn has been named Area 2 Assistant Principal of the Year by the Kansas Principals Association. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Change isn’t easy. And Tiffany Koehn has seen a lot of it in the six years she has worked as an administrator for Iola schools.

Koehn came to Iola in 2018 to serve as Jefferson Elementary School’s principal, then transitioned to serve as assistant principal at the new Iola Elementary School when it opened in the fall of 2022. She’s been part of the administrative team that introduced new programs aimed at collaboration among staff and early interventions for students.

Those efforts have earned Koehn the honor of Area 2 Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year, an award given by the Kansas Principals Association. She will be in the running for the state award, which will be selected April 1. If she were to receive that award, she would advance to a national contest. 

