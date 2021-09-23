Leanna Flory wins poster contest

Leanna Flory, LaHarpe, brought home both local and state recognition for a poster contest sponsored by LaHarpe’s Willis J. Ross Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6324. Flory’s poster, depicting servicemen saluting the American flag, took home first place locally and second in the state as part of the Auxiliary’s “Illustrating America” contest. Pictured with Flory are, VFW Auxiliary members Maggie Barnett, left, and Adelina Holloway. Flory is the daughter of Levi and Savannah Flory and is a fourth-grader at Lincoln Elementary School.