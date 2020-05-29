Menu Search Log in

Lee becomes third hopeful to file for Commission seat

LaHarpe's David Lee has filed for a seat on the Allen County Commission, joining Craig Mentzer and Eugene Weatherbie. They are seeking to replace Bill King, who is not seeking another term.

By

Local News

May 29, 2020 - 4:35 PM

David Lee has filed for a seat on the Allen County Commission.

David Lee, who has worn a variety of hats in the public sphere, has thrown his name in the race for an Allen County Commission seat.

Lee, of LaHarpe, filed Wednesday to represent District 2, which covers much of northern Allen County, including LaHarpe and Gas and the northeastern quadrant of Iola.

Lee joins a race that already features two other Republican hopefuls, Craig Mentzer and Gene Weatherbie. Incumbent Bill King has said he will not seek re-election.

Related
April 22, 2020
April 15, 2020
April 7, 2020
March 20, 2020
Trending