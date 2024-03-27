Lee proposes sales tax plan

Allen County Commissioner David Lee believes there is a solution to rising property taxes and it will come in the form of an additional half-cent sales tax. Both Lee and Commissioner Bruce Symes attended a regional commission meeting several months ago in Columbus, where the idea was presented at a roundtable discussion.

“The discussion led to how these two other counties are paying for their ambulance,” said Lee. “They both said they are using the sales tax. One of them said they even have a reserve.” This was a lighbulb moment for Lee.

“The state of Kansas allows counties to have up to a one-cent sales tax,” Lee said.

Currently, Allen County levies a quarter-cent sales tax to fund Allen County Regional Hospital. The tax generates roughly $600,000 a year. Lee proposes tripling that tax in order to fund Allen County’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS).