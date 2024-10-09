Legion, Auxiliary seek new members

To those who felt called to serve their country, the Iola American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 15 are sending out another call: Join us.

Membership has plummeted for both of the Iola service organizations and they’ve had to scale back community service projects in recent years. But those who remain refuse to let their groups fade into obscurity. They’re launching a new recruitment effort.

So far, they’ve managed to attract a brother and sister who stepped up to lead the groups. Clinton Blevins is the new chief commander for the American Legion, who transferred to the Iola group after he moved from Independence a few months ago. Norma McDaniel was elected president of the American Legion Auxiliary after being recruited to join about a week ago.

Both hope to bring renewed enthusiasm to attract new members.

Membership in the American Legion has dropped to about 18; for the Auxiliary, it’s 13. When Past President Donna Culver joined in the 1990s, both groups had well over 100 members. Most have since passed away, moved or have jobs and family commitments that keep them too busy for volunteer service.

The youngest Auxiliary member is 44. The youngest Legion member is in his 50s. Most members are senior citizens who have been with the groups for decades, but they would like to see young families take up the mantle to ensure the longevity of the organizations.

The only qualification for membership in the Legion is to have served in the military. It doesn’t matter how long or where you served. David Donovan noted someone could have been sworn into service and then discharged the same day, and that would count. Even those who are currently serving can be members. Membership dues are $50 per year, but most of that goes to the federal organization.

Auxiliary members must be related to someone who is eligible to be a American Legion member, living or deceased. That includes a male or female spouse, grandmother, mother, sister and adopted female descendants. Yes, men can also be members as a spouse of someone who served in the military. Membership dues are $35 per year.

The two groups are related but separate organizations.

“There are not many restrictions,” Culver said.

“We want to get back to serving the community,” Blevins said.

Over the past five years or so, the Legion has scaled back its community service, David Donovan said. In particular, he lamented the end of a scholarship program for students who graduated from Iola, Humboldt and Moran schools. Their chapter no longer is able to send a high school student to Boys State. In the past, members also worked with schools to teach lessons such as how to respect the American Flag.

“That’s what I miss the most, being able to present programs at the schools,” he said.

The group, however, continues to sponsor Iola’s baseball teams. The senior Legion team won the state championship for the past three years.

The Auxiliary supports projects for veterans, such as providing money for gifts at the Kansas Veterans Home in Winfield.