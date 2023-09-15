Lehigh Portland State Park land transfer complete

It took the entire summer, but on Sept. 1, Iola Industries officially handed over an estimated 500 acres to the state of Kansas for the creation of LeHigh Portland State Park.

The transition means the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks can begin in earnest the park’s development to enhance water sports, camping and fishing, hiking and biking, and other outdoor opportunities.

“It’ll be a pretty quick turnaround,” estimated Lisse Regehr, CEO of Thrive Allen County and instrumental to the passage of the legislation to create the park.