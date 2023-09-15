 | Fri, Sep 15, 2023
Lehigh Portland State Park land transfer complete

Iola Industries officially signed over the deed to the Lehigh Portland State Park property to the state of Kansas Sept. 1. The transition means the state can begin in earnest a number of enhancements to the land with cabins, docks and other facilities.

By

Local News

September 15, 2023 - 3:09 PM

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is flanked by a large crowd as she signs a bill establishing Lehigh Portland State Park during a ceremony on the park grounds July 17. Courtesy photo

It took the entire summer, but on Sept. 1, Iola Industries officially handed over an estimated 500 acres to the state of Kansas for the creation of LeHigh Portland State Park.

The transition means the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks can begin in earnest the park’s development to enhance water sports, camping and fishing, hiking and biking, and other outdoor opportunities.

“It’ll be a pretty quick turnaround,” estimated Lisse Regehr, CEO of Thrive Allen County and instrumental to the passage of the legislation to create the park.

