Library celebrates poetry

The Iola Public Library will highlight the artform of poetry in April for National Poetry Month with an array of programs, including a workshop by Dennis Etzel Jr. on April 4 at Derryberry Breadery.

March 20, 2024 - 3:38 PM

Iola Public Library Assistant Colleen Dobbins encourages members to participate in a free poetry workshop that will be April 4, at Derryberry Breadery. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

From womb to tomb, poetry is a recurring part of our lives. “Starting with nursery rhymes when we’re little,” said Iola Public Library assistant Colleen Dobbins. “Then, it’s usually part of a funeral.” 

The Iola Public Library plans to shine a light on the artform during National Poetry Month in April. The library has planned an array of programs including a poetry workshop conducted by Dennis Etzel Jr. on April 4, at Derryberry Breadery. The workshop is at 4:30 p.m. and is free to the public.

Etzel is a Senior Lecturer of English at Washburn University. He is a Kansas Notable Books Award winner for his poetry book “Fast-Food Sonnets;” a 2015 Best Poetry Selection for “My Secret Wars of 1984” from the Kansas City Star; a 2017 Arty Award in Literary Arts from ArtsConnect of Topeka; and a recipient of the 2017 Troy Scoggins Award for Diversity and Equality by the City of Topeka. 

