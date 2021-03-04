Menu Search Log in

Library illuminates Dr. Seuss debacle

Dr. Seuss books will still be carried at the Iola Public Library. A recent kerfuffle erupted after the famed author's publisher announced it would no longer print six of his books that carried offensive depictions of certain ethnic or racial groups.

By

Local News

March 4, 2021 - 9:59 AM

Roger Carswell, director of the Iola Public Library, scans the works of Dr. Seuss. Photo by Trevor Hoag

Don’t worry, Dr. Seuss can still be found at the Iola Public Library.

For those wondering why it might be otherwise, on Tuesday, which happened to be Theodor Seuss Geisel’s birthday, his publisher announced that it would no longer print six titles given their problematic depictions of people belonging to certain ethnic or racial groups.

The six books include: “And to Think I saw it on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”

Related
June 29, 2020
December 21, 2018
June 6, 2018
March 3, 2015
Trending