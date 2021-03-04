Library illuminates Dr. Seuss debacle

Don’t worry, Dr. Seuss can still be found at the Iola Public Library.

For those wondering why it might be otherwise, on Tuesday, which happened to be Theodor Seuss Geisel’s birthday, his publisher announced that it would no longer print six titles given their problematic depictions of people belonging to certain ethnic or racial groups.

The six books include: “And to Think I saw it on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”