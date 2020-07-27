Menu Search Log in

Little Oscars: It’s never too late to celebrate

Iola High School's Little Oscars ceremony came a couple of months later than planned, and with a slimmed down version of the extravagant show. Still, there was plenty of emotion packed in the celebration of drama.

By

Local News

July 27, 2020 - 10:17 AM

An emotional River Hess accepts the Don Bain Showman of the Year award during a scaled-down version of the Little Oscars drama award ceremony Friday night. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

River Hess said he would have been happy winning a prize for “Best Puppet Design” at the long-delayed and scaled down Little Oscars event Friday evening. 

Spoiler alert: He didn’t win that category.

But he did win some of the night’s biggest prizes: Don Bain Showman of the Year and Best Actor for his role in the fall play, “Puffs.”

