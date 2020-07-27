Little Oscars: It’s never too late to celebrate

River Hess said he would have been happy winning a prize for “Best Puppet Design” at the long-delayed and scaled down Little Oscars event Friday evening.
Spoiler alert: He didn’t win that category.
But he did win some of the night’s biggest prizes: Don Bain Showman of the Year and Best Actor for his role in the fall play, “Puffs.”
