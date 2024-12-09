Livestock judging team named national champs

Area 4-Her’s won national champion honors at a livestock judging contest in Kentucky last month.

Brody Nemecek, an Iola High School graduate, coached the Kansas 4-H All-Star Team that won the National 4-H Livestock Judging Contest on Nov. 19 at the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Ky.

All four of the Kansas team members also won top honors, including the two highest spots. Esmerelda Franklin of the Marais des Cygnes district was ranked as “High Individual Overall” while team member Reegan McDaiel of Fort Scott was ranked “Reserve High Individual.” Kyser Nemecek of Iola was ranked 8th overall, with Tate Crystal of Fort Scott taking 11th place.

Kyster Nemecek, McDaniel and Crystal are part of the Southwind Extension 4-H Livestock Judging Team and were among six youth invited to try out for the All-Star team earlier this fall. They were joined by Franklin to represent the state at the national contest.

The Southwind boys also competed in the National 4-H Livestock Skillathon Contest at the livestock expo in Louisville where they were named 7th team overall.

The Southwind District Livestock Judging Team wrapped up a successful season this fall, earning Reserve National Champion honors at the American Royal. The team also competed around the world, taking home the title of International Champions after competing at the Royal Highland Show in Scotland and the Charleville Show in the Republic of Ireland over the summer. Competing in the international tour were Nemecek, Crystal, McDaniel, Carly Dreher of Iola, Emery Yoho of Yates Center and Brady Hurt of Buffalo.