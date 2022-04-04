Local bike shop opens second store in Pittsburg

When a bike store in Pittsburg recently closed, Iolan Ben Alexander took it as an opportunity to open a second Southwind Cycle & Outdoor store there.

Alexander opened the Pittsburg store the first of March.

“Pittsburg’s Tailwind Cyclists had been successful for 20 years. When it closed earlier this year, it left a big gap for cyclists,” Alexander said. It also gave him the confidence that he could replicate the success he’s had in Iola down there. Alexander has owned Southwind Cycle at 17 E. Madison since 2018.