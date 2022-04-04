 | Tue, Apr 05, 2022
Local bike shop opens second store in Pittsburg

Iola's Southwind Cycle & Outdoor has opened a second location in Pittsburg after that town's bicycle shop closed earlier this year.

April 4, 2022 - 3:02 PM

Kati Worthen is manager of Pittsburg’s new Southwind Cycle & Outdoor. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

When a bike store in Pittsburg recently closed, Iolan Ben Alexander took it as an opportunity to open a second Southwind Cycle & Outdoor store there. 

Alexander opened the Pittsburg store the first of March.  

“Pittsburg’s Tailwind Cyclists had been successful for 20 years. When it closed earlier this year, it left a big gap for cyclists,” Alexander said. It also gave him the confidence that he could replicate the success he’s had in Iola down there. Alexander has owned Southwind Cycle at 17 E. Madison since 2018. 

