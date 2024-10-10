Locals help with hurricane relief

After seeing social media posts of the devastation from Hurricane Helene in late September, Karla Laver Boots knew she needed to do something. A post from her cousin, Alexis Kiepe, was the push she needed.

“She and her husband Isaac live in Fredericktown, Mo. They posted they wanted to take items to North Carolina to help with the hurricane relief efforts,” said Boots. The pair were married in North Carolina and have friends who live there.

“When I saw their post, something pulled at my heart,” added Boots. “I thought to myself, if they’re going … I’m going to load a trailer, too.” Initially, Boots had planned on gathering a few items to add to her cousin’s load. An influx of donations led to her decision to drive her own trailer of items.

Boots, a truck driver by trade, will have no problem tackling the route.

“I’m used to driving all day long,” she said. “I just felt fortunate that I have a truck and trailer, and I could travel.”

Boots has personally raised $2,500. Her aunt, Maggie Barnett, raised $800. “We’ve received all kinds of donations,” said Boots. Many came from the LaHarpe VFW.

“My mom is the the VFW auxiliary president,” she noted. “She and my aunt collected items during their Bingo night.”

Karla Laver Boots loads water bottles onto the trailer she will be hauling to Tennessee Saturday. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

In addition, Boots has received many personal donations and a large donation of diapers, wipes, baby formula and clothes from the Pregnancy Resource Center.

Her plan is to head to Tennessee, along with her mother Pat Spencer and her aunt Maggie.

“Saturday morning we’re headed down to Bristol, Tennessee,” she said. “The racetrack there is a staging area for relief efforts.”

Organizers have also opened Bristol Speedway for Floridians who evacuated in anticipation of Hurricane Milton. They can tent camp there or park their RVs.

“I’ve still got donations coming in,” she said.

“People have been very generous. I wanted to go down there, stay, and volunteer. I still may. I may call my boss and say I’ll come home when they don’t need me.”