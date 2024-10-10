 | Thu, Oct 10, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Locals help with hurricane relief

Karla Laver Boots led a group of volunteers to collect donations and supplies to send to victims of Hurricane Helene. She'll deliver the items to a collection point in Tennessee.

By

Local News

October 10, 2024 - 2:32 PM

Volunteers Maggie Barnett, Sylvia Christmas, Clinton Blevins, Pat Spencer, Karla Laver Boots, and Linda Bartholomew load a trailer Wednesday evening to take to Tennessee for hurricane relief efforts. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

After seeing social media posts of the devastation from  Hurricane Helene in late September, Karla Laver Boots knew she needed to do something. A post from her cousin, Alexis Kiepe, was the push she needed.

“She and her husband Isaac live in Fredericktown, Mo. They posted they wanted to take items to North Carolina to help with the hurricane relief efforts,” said Boots. The pair were married in North Carolina and have friends who live there.

“When I saw their post, something pulled at my heart,” added Boots. “I thought to myself, if they’re going … I’m going to load a trailer, too.” Initially, Boots had planned on gathering a few items to add to her cousin’s load. An influx of donations led to her decision to drive her own trailer of items.

Boots, a truck driver by trade, will have no problem tackling the route. 

“I’m used to driving all day long,” she said. “I just felt fortunate that I have a truck  and trailer, and I could travel.”

Boots has personally raised $2,500. Her aunt, Maggie Barnett, raised $800. “We’ve received all kinds of donations,” said Boots. Many came from the LaHarpe VFW. 

“My mom is the the VFW auxiliary president,” she noted. “She and my aunt collected items during their Bingo night.” 

Karla Laver Boots loads water bottles onto the trailer she will be hauling to Tennessee Saturday. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

In addition, Boots has received many personal donations and a large donation of diapers, wipes, baby formula and clothes from the Pregnancy Resource Center.

Her plan is to head to Tennessee, along with her mother Pat Spencer and her aunt Maggie. 

“Saturday morning we’re headed down to Bristol, Tennessee,” she said. “The racetrack there is a staging area for relief efforts.”

Organizers have also opened Bristol Speedway for Floridians who evacuated in anticipation of Hurricane Milton. They can tent camp there or park their RVs.

“I’ve still got donations coming in,” she said. 

“People have been very generous. I wanted to go down there, stay, and volunteer. I still may. I may call my boss and say I’ll come home when they don’t need me.”

Related
September 12, 2018
March 30, 2017
August 4, 2016
October 11, 2011
Most Popular