Longtime retailer retires

Jan Knewtson, who has been a part of the retail scene in downtown Iola for 34 years, is retiring. Her three shops, Sophisticated Rose, Sophisticated Rose Plus and Tuxedo Junction, soon will close.

Local News

June 5, 2020 - 3:36 PM

Jan Knewtson

Knewtson said she arrived at the decision when business was suspended for seven weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hiatus gave her time to evaluate the retail landscape, its inherent challenges and her desire to keep at it.

