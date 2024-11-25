Making a masterpiece: Thrive honors achievements in leadership

After 17 years, Thrive Allen County’s vision is more clear than ever. In fact, some might call it a masterpiece.

Thrive CEO Lisse Regehr said that’s exactly what her team hoped to create as they celebrated the organization’s anniversary with an annual awards banquet Friday evening at Allen Community College. The theme was “Creating a Masterpiece, Together.”

“Every person, program, business, organization and institution creates a brushstroke that falls onto a broader canvas, creating our own Allen County masterpiece. Each of you and what you do for our community make up a piece of that artwork,” Regehr said.

She shared her hope that the awards ceremony would inspire those in attendance to continue to work toward opportunities for growth, hope and the future.

The awards are given to individuals, businesses and organizations that create a healthy, vibrant community. More than 300 attendees gathered to celebrate.

The night’s top honors were a surprise.

Cole Herder accepts the Donna Talkington Award from Lisse Regehr. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register An emotional Cole Herder wipes his eyes while watching a video in his honor. 2 photos

Humboldt City Administrator Cole Herder won the final prize of the evening, the Donna Talkington Award, which exemplifies commitment and dedication in public service. Last year’s winner, Mary Kay Heard of Iola Industries, presented the award.

“Cole has made himself a pillar of support to countless individuals, local businesses, and organizations,” Heard said in handing the award to Herder. “The deep love he shows for his work and the community is evident in both his professional leadership and his personal relationships. Whether offering support to new businesses, lending a hand to local initiatives, or simply being present for those in need, Cole’s selflessness shines through in every aspect of his life. He is the epitome of a civil servant, consistently fostering connection and growth within his community, leaving a legacy that will endure for generations to come.” Linda Johnson was named Volunteer of the Year. She accepts the award from Lisse Regehr, Thrive CEO. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Linda Johnson, a retired kindergarten teacher, was recognized with the Volunteer of the Year award. Johnson’s efforts may go unseen, Diana Dashnaw Stephens explained in a video tribute. Even after she retired, she continued to volunteer at the elementary school to read to children and assist in various ways at the school. She also serves as an usher at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.

“This year’s recipient might be small, but her contributions to our community are vast,” said Max Andersen, a senior at Iola High School who presented the award. “Radiating positivity and generosity wherever she goes, her warm smile is a constant fixture in the community. Linda never hesitates to offer her support and resources to benefitting our community.”

AHEAD OF the award presentations, Regehr outlined Thrive’s achievements over the past year.

Perhaps most notably, Thrive received its largest and longest-running grant in August: a five-year, $11.9 million CMS Navigator grant to continue its work to ensure rural and underserved communities have access to health insurance. Thrive Kansas offers Kansas CARES (coordinating and assisting reliable enrollment services), providing workers who help communities across the state help their residents enroll in health insurance plans, and Medicaid and Medicare programs. They also help clients with issues such as utility and food assistance. Regehr shared examples such as a staff member who worked for two years to help a woman qualify for disability status, or helping people obtain driver’s licenses or finding jobs.

Also this summer, Thrive created a new non-profit, Allen Regional Transit (ART) to offer public transportation to anyone within a 115-mile radius. In 2023, ART provided 4,925 rides. So far this year, they’ve given more than 6,000 rides to places such as doctor’s appointments, court dates, and social security offices.

Thrive made progress this year to address childcare and early childhood development through its initiative, Zero to Thrive. Advocate Logan Stenseng, policy and strategic initiatives coordinator, received the Childcare Advocate of the Year award from the Child Care Providers Coalition of Kansas Pexleigh Lowell leads Dimity, through the crowd to accept an award for economic development for the Shop Thrifty store. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

The Southeast Kansas Recovery Resources program continued efforts to support those affected by substance misuse, and raised more than $13,000 to continue Thrive’s Recovery House.