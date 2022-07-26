 | Tue, Jul 26, 2022
Man shot, killed in Chanute

Local News

July 26, 2022 - 3:08 PM

NEOSHO COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Chanute Police Department are investigating a Monday morning shooting death in Chanute that has been ruled a homicide.

According to a KBI press release, Chanute officers received a 911 call from a female who reported hearing a gunshot. When officers responded to the area they found a male bystander conducting CPR on a man who had been shot in an alley, east of 1706 S. Highland.

The victim, later identified as 34-year-old Blake A. Pearson of Topeka, was transported by ambulance to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

