Masons benefit Moran Day, Marmaton Valley’s FFA

Gifts will purchase T-shirts for students and provide prize money for parade entries

September 9, 2021 - 9:28 AM

Marmaton Valley High School FFA members, from left, Haylee Meiwes, Mykayla Ard, Quincy Adams and Kailtynn Morgan prepare sausage patties in 2020 for a thank-you breakfast for USD 256 teachers and staffers as part of National FFA Week. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Through its partnership with Marmaton Lodge 245, the Kansas Masonic Foundation has awarded the FFA program at Marmaton Valley High School $200 and the Moran Day Committee $400.

James Mueller, secretary of the Marmaton Lodge, said  the funds for the Sept. 18 Moran Day will go toward prize money for a chariot race held during the parade. 

“We contribute to the Moran Day Committee regularly,” Mueller said in a press release. “In the past, we have donated money to purchase new bean pots” for the annual bean feed.

