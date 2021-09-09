Masons benefit Moran Day, Marmaton Valley’s FFA

Through its partnership with Marmaton Lodge 245, the Kansas Masonic Foundation has awarded the FFA program at Marmaton Valley High School $200 and the Moran Day Committee $400.

James Mueller, secretary of the Marmaton Lodge, said the funds for the Sept. 18 Moran Day will go toward prize money for a chariot race held during the parade.

“We contribute to the Moran Day Committee regularly,” Mueller said in a press release. “In the past, we have donated money to purchase new bean pots” for the annual bean feed.