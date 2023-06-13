 | Tue, Jun 13, 2023
Masterson tapped to fill school board seat

John Masterson, retired Allen Community College president, has been appointed to fill a vacant seat on the Iola-USD 257 Board of Education. Masterson replaces Mandey Coltrane, who resigned in April.

June 13, 2023 - 2:54 PM

John Masterson

John Masterson, retired Allen Community College president, was appointed to fill a vacancy on the USD 257 school board.

Masterson also has filed to run for the seat in the November election. He’s the only person to file, which makes him the presumptive nominee.

Because of that, board members agreed to appoint Masterson now. That means he’ll hold the seat at least until January. If elected, he’ll continue to hold the seat for at least two years until it comes up for election again.

