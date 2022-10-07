Medical Arts Building open after renovation

Allen County Regional Hospital announces the move of its Iola Clinic to the newly renovated Medical Arts Building at 826 E. Madison Avenue in Iola. The clinic opened its doors to patients at the new location on Monday morning.

“I’m pretty excited to have a new up-to-date and more functional space to work in, and I know that the other providers and clinic staff are as well,” Dr. Brian Neely said. “The Medical Arts Building is more centrally located and puts us closer to the hospital, the schools, and other services, which is nice for our patients.”

The Iola Clinic occupies the north end of the Medical Arts Building. The new space includes a spacious patient check-in and waiting area, updated exam rooms, provider offices, and a new laboratory.