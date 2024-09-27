Memorial garden gets boost

The tragic passing of a beloved Iola Elementary School (IES) teacher has been the catalyst for the creation of a memorial garden. Audrey Gardner died at the age of 41 in December 2018. She had taught in the Iola district for 16 years. Her family wanted to find a way to memorialize her and took the first steps towards a memorial garden at IES with a $4,700 donation.

“From there, the idea grew to become an all-encompassing memorial garden recognizing those who have passed away and had a connection to the district,” said Iola Elementary School Principal Andy Gottlob. In addition to honoring Gardner’s memory, the garden will include space for plaques that could be used to honor other teachers or students, or perhaps to recognize teachers who have retired.

The garden is being financed through generous donations, the latest of which comes from the Class of 1961.

“We had a little dab of money in our savings account that was to go towards another reunion, which we’ve decided we’re not having,” explained 1961 graduate Mary Kay Heard. “We put it out to the class and they decided that they wanted to put it towards something that had to do with education.”

After a call to Superintendent Stacey Fager put her in touch with Gottlob, Heard found out about the memorial garden.

“We had several members of the class who donated a little more,” she said. “We started with $300 and ended up with a donation of $1,250, in memory of our classmates.”

Heard hopes the donation motivates other classes or individuals to contribute to the garden.

Gottlob shared his vision of the memorial garden.

“Where the grass area is currently, there will be walking paths,” he said. “Large concrete walls will hold the memorial plaques. It will be decorated nicely, though. Not just bricks and concrete. As time goes on, we’ll add to it.”

Spearheading the creation of the garden is Gardner’s brother Paul, who works with landscaping companies in the Kansas City area to offer discounted trees, shrubs and stones. The garden will be located in an area between the second/third grade wing and the fourth/fifth grade wing.