 | Mon, Sep 04, 2023
Middle of Everywhere brings its rhythm to Humboldt

Humboldt was moving and grooving Labor Day weekend for its second annual Middle of Everywhere music festival, a celebration of blues, roots and rock.

September 4, 2023 - 9:55 AM

Sister Lucille lights up the stage Sunday afternoon at Humboldt’s Camp Hunter on the final day of the Middle of Everywhere music festival. Jamie Holdren is on guitar, Kimberly Dill with vocals, Reed Herron on bass, and Kevin Lyons, background, is on drums. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register
Sister Lucille’s Kimberly Dill performs at Humboldt’s Middle of Everywhere music festival. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Throngs of music lovers headed to Humboldt this weekend for the second edition of the Middle of Everywhere music festival. On a sweltering Sunday afternoon Sister Lucille kicked things off at Camp Hunter, where attendees soaked in the sun and a seriously funky mix of blues, roots and soul.

Cold drinks and shade were indispensable as Sister Lucille’s four members — Kimberly Dill with vocals, Jamie Holdren playing guitar, Kevin Lyons on drums, and Reed Herron on the bass — played songs from their latest album, Tell the World. Five groups followed, as the music lasted well into Sunday night. 

Things kicked off Friday evening with live music at venues around Humboldt’s square, and Saturday night’s concert took place at the Revival Music Hall. 

