 | Wed, Feb 16, 2022
Moran, Humboldt get sizable grants

Humboldt and Moran each will receive more than $450,000 each in CDBG funds for infrastructure projects.

Local News

Moran and Humboldt were among 40 rural communities to recently be awarded Community Development Block Grants totalling more than $17.6 million to improve their infrastructure. 

The awards are administered by the Kansas Department of Commerce and granted through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Small Cities CDBG program. Eligible CDBG public improvement projects help fund water and wastewater projects, housing rehabilitation and other community facilities and services. 

Humboldt is to receive $492,086. It plans to use the funds for street improvements.

