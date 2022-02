MORAN — Completion of a new U.S. 54 overpass spanning the Union Pacific rail line at Moran will be delayed.

The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday changes in the construction schedule have pushed back the anticipated time in which motorists can once again cross the span to mid-April.

Earlier projections had been for the overpass to be open to traffic in March, but with the caveat that things likely could (and ultimately did) change.