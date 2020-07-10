Menu Search Log in

Murphy: Communication is vital

Allen County Sheriff Bryan Murphy is seeking re-election this year. He points to several accomplishments as he vies for a third term in office.

July 10, 2020 - 3:24 PM

Bryan Murphy

Bryan Murphy has served as Sheriff of Allen County for the past eight years, and is looking to be elected for a third term.

“I’ve worked every aspect in a county sheriff’s office,” he said. “Corrections, patrol, administration.”

As for why he’d like to continue being sheriff, he said, “I truly enjoy serving my community,” and “to be that lifeline when someone needs it.”

