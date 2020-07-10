Murphy: Communication is vital

Bryan Murphy has served as Sheriff of Allen County for the past eight years, and is looking to be elected for a third term.
“I’ve worked every aspect in a county sheriff’s office,” he said. “Corrections, patrol, administration.”
As for why he’d like to continue being sheriff, he said, “I truly enjoy serving my community,” and “to be that lifeline when someone needs it.”
