Menu Search Log in

MV educator comes full circle

Marmaton Valley superintendent Kenneth McWhirter reflects on his career in education, along with the trials and tribulations that have occurred along the way. His retirement becomes effective June 30.

By

Local News

June 16, 2020 - 10:15 AM

Marmaton Valley USD 256 Superintendent of Schools Ken McWhirter is retiring at the end of the month, capping a 46-year career in education Photo by Vickie Moss

MORAN — Ken McWhirter’s first day as a teacher taught him two important lessons: how to adapt to each student’s needs and how to meet unexpected challenges.

Throughout his career — and especially, the past two years — those lessons would prove invaluable.

But as a brand-new sixth-grade teacher starting mid-way through the school year in 1976 in Larned, McWhirter entered a math classroom where every student was on a different page.

Related
June 2, 2020
May 20, 2020
April 17, 2020
March 11, 2020
Trending