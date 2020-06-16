MV educator comes full circle

MORAN — Ken McWhirter’s first day as a teacher taught him two important lessons: how to adapt to each student’s needs and how to meet unexpected challenges.

Throughout his career — and especially, the past two years — those lessons would prove invaluable.

But as a brand-new sixth-grade teacher starting mid-way through the school year in 1976 in Larned, McWhirter entered a math classroom where every student was on a different page.