MVHS ‘plays’ with its food 

Don’t play with your food — especially if it’s smarter than you.

That sums up the theme of Marmaton Valley High’s production “The Baloney, the Pickle, the Zombies, and Other Things I Hide from My Mother.”

As the title implies, this play does not take itself too seriously. Titles are the doorway into a theatrical world and with this play, the door is wide open with a plate of sandwiches welcoming you in.

The side-splitting comedy follows high-schooler and boy genius, Trevor, and his late night exploits bringing food to life with experiments.

The purpose? To eventually create zombies to sell as cheap laborers. Trevor is aptly played by Brendon Newman, whose lightheartedness in the role shines through.

“What are you doing with the baloney?” asks Trevor’s 8-year-old brother Eddie (played by Doug Dix) at the top of the play.

A fair question that sets the scene for the hijinks that unfold over the course of the 30-minute play. With the fantastical excuse of “I’m holding the baloney because I couldn’t sleep,” Trevor sends his kid brother out of sight.

Next up is Trevor’s baloney minion, Meyer. Trevor’s first foray into animating food has worked — perhaps too well. The cast of characters end up in precarious situations, including this one with Brendon Newman as Trevor; Sophia Heim as Meyer (an animated piece of baloney); and Colin Ard as an unlucky police officer. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

Sophia Heim’s portrayal of Meyer is quirky and layered with sarcastic comedic remarks. She plays more than just an animated piece of processed lunch meat — she is quick-witted and acts out her character’s frustrations with her creator phenomenally.

Trevor, along with the audience, embark on a night in which he will face an angry neighbor, be questioned by police, and bring a pickle to life.

It’s all about the money and power for Trevor.

“If I pull this off, it would mean I would be the world’s sole supplier of cheap zombie labor,” he exclaims. “The world’s most powerful leaders would be coming to me!”

Meyer finds flaws in Trevor’s plan, however. Bringing food to life isn’t exactly the same as reanimating dead people. “I was never alive — I was never human,” says Meyer. “I’m a walking hunk of baloney!” But Trevor delves deeper — “You’re dead meat!” he declares.

Faced with constant interruptions from his brother, and occasionally his mom, Trevor tries to make it through the night without his nefarious plans being discovered.

Emily Heskett gives a great deadpan performance as Trevor’s mother and leaves the audience wishing her part was just a bit longer.