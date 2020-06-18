Menu Search Log in

Neosho Co. sees rise in COVID cases

Allen County's neighboring counties are reporting more COVID-19 cases. Neosho County reported Wednesday it had eight active coronavirus patients.

June 18, 2020

CHANUTE — Allen County remains largely free of reported COVID-19 cases, although neighboring counties have reported new cases in recent days.

Most notably, Neosho County health officials announced eight active COVID cases as of Tuesday.

The infections were determined to be “community spread.” That means some of the patients were uncertain of how or where they became infected, the Neosho County Health Department announced in a press release.

