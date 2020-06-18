Neosho Co. sees rise in COVID cases

CHANUTE — Allen County remains largely free of reported COVID-19 cases, although neighboring counties have reported new cases in recent days.
Most notably, Neosho County health officials announced eight active COVID cases as of Tuesday.
The infections were determined to be “community spread.” That means some of the patients were uncertain of how or where they became infected, the Neosho County Health Department announced in a press release.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives