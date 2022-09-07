Neosho Falls no longer in the dark

NEOSHO FALLS — Internet access to Neosho Falls residents was finally restored late Tuesday evening, after the township lost access over a week ago. CenturyLink, the only internet service provider for the rural area, re-established service after the internet began to go out on Monday, Aug. 29.
“This is the first time this has ever happened for this period of time,” said resident Betty Peters. “It’s ridiculous. We need more than one provider out here. Just think of the children who are supposed to do all their homework online.”
Bridget Shaver, a Neosho Falls resident, was also frustrated. “We need a tower for everyone out here,” said Shaver. Shawnna Puckett, also of Neosho Falls, reported that her household finally got service restored Tuesday evening.
After the Register’s print deadline, Lumen Technologies provided the Register with the following statement: “On August 31, some customers in Neosho Falls experienced service disruptions due to a technical issue. Our techs identified the issue and worked hard to fix as quickly as possible, however, a replacement part needed to be ordered. As of September 6, all services have been restored. We know staying connected is important and appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding.”
The township of Neosho Falls has 430 residents, according to data from the 2020 U.S. census.
