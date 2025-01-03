New county attorney takes charge

“It’s been going great,” said Brandon Cameron of his transition into the role of Allen County attorney.

Having worked as the assistant county attorney for four years prior, Cameron brings a wealth of experience with him. Jerry Hathaway had previously served as county attorney, but had announced he would not run for re-election. Hathaway held the position for the better part of 20 years, joining the office as an assistant attorney in 2002.

As the newest county attorney, Cameron is the top law enforcement officer and is responsible for prosecuting violations of local and state laws.

He is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, earned a master’s degree in history at Pittsburg State University, and his juris doctorate degree from Washburn University in Topeka.

He began practicing law in Southeast Kansas in 2016 and met his wife, Kaylan. They have three boys, ages 2 through 9, and a two-month-old daughter. They live in Iola.

Prior to serving in Allen County, he worked in private practice until the COVID-19 pandemic, when he took on the role of assistant county attorney in Bourbon County.

“Luckily, Mr. Hathaway has left me with a well-oiled machine of an office,” said Cameron. “This is not something where I’m having to start from the ground. We’re really blessed to have senior staff who have been here a while and know the inner workings of the office. I think that it’s going to be a very smooth transition.”

Cameron has hit the ground running with his short- and long-term goals for the office.

“I’ve already met with our Sheriff-elect Anthony Maness,” he noted. “We’ve talked about some things we want to do, moving into the new year.”

This includes having strict enforcement and prosecution of drug distribution.

“It’s my intent that drug distribution crimes need to be prosecuted and the people who distribute drugs need to go to prison,” he said. “We had a good conversation and I think Anthony is on board with that. It’s unfortunate because I don’t think you can ever stamp that kind of thing out. But, we can definitely make it safer here in this community.”

ACCORDING TO Cameron, the most prevalent crime in the county is the possession of methamphetamine.

“It is the bane of rural life,” he said. “The amount of tax dollars that are expended in law enforcement to stop the possession of meth and secure the contraband is astonishing.”

He noted that drug use has gotten so bad that you can watch the slow deterioration of someone in the throes of addiction.

“You can look at their picture and then see them five years later and they’re just almost a skeleton,” he said. “Our society is not designed to help catch these people. There has to be a point where they find the ability themselves to get out of the addiction. That rock bottom moment… you can see it on paper. That’s the hard part — watching that decline.”