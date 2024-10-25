New gymnastics studio opens in Moran

The youth in Moran now have a new opportunity to get active. Twist & Turn Gymnastics Studio has officially opened at 335 N. Cedar St., next door to city hall in the old library building. Thursday was the studio’s inaugural day.

Owner Lydia Gable was busy putting the finishing touches on the new studio Thursday afternoon, prior to her first class later that evening. “A lot of blood, sweat, and tears went into this project and we couldn’t be more excited to share it,” she said. That hard work has already paid off. Before Gable even opened her doors for business, she had 44 youths signed up for lessons.

“I just thought it would be something fun for the kids to do,” she said. “There is not a whole lot for them to do, especially this time of year. I thought this could be something new and exciting for the community.”

Gable is a 12-year veteran of competitive trampoline and tumbling gymnastics. “It’s been my lifelong dream to share my love of the sport with others,” she noted.

The studio will host five classes for eight-week sessions. “We have Mommy & Me, Beginner, and Advanced classes on Tuesday nights. And Mommy & Me and Beginner classes on Thursday nights,” Gable added.

The Mommy & Me classes are geared towards 2 to 4-year-olds who are accompanied by an adult. Beginner classes are for those age 5 or older.

Advanced classes will be for youths 8 years old and older to continue strength and endurance training, as well as build on their skills.

All classes are one hour in length, with the exception of the Mommy & Me classes which are 45 minutes.

The studio will not be participating in competitions for the time being. “We’re strictly working on tumbling,” said Gable. She explained that she has the building for a year and is going to feel the waters during that time.

“We have visions of growing,” she said. “If it’s still prospering in a year, we’ll consider building a studio and going bigger.”

Those interested in taking lessons can reach the studio by email at [email protected], calling 620-405-0399, or visiting its Facebook page.

“I can’t wait to share my passion and inspire the youth to be the best they can be,” noted Gable.