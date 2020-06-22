New night, new sight, but same glamour

Editor’s note: See more photos of Saturday’s mini prom.
In a school year unlike any other, Marmaton Valley High School’s junior and senior classes were able to turn a springtime staple — prom — into a little summer fun Saturday.
Several parents banded together to help create a mini prom in Iola.
The setting was The Warehouse Event Venue, a former Haldex Brake warehouse now owned by Mike and Nancy Ford.
The Fords acquired the 40,000-square-foot building at 612 W. Miller Rd. in February, with the intention of turning it into an event center. (A 900-square foot loading dock was converted into an outdoor party deck, one of the building’s signature elements.)
Saturday’s Prom Night was the inaugural celebration, with a special green carpet walkway adorned with balloons to greet the revelers.
Parents snapped photos and videos from the side of the walkway as roughly 20 prom-goers arrived.
Following a night of dancing, the students partook in after-prom activities at the same site, with a number of activities, such as laser tag the featured fun.
The parents assisted with last-minute prep, from helping clear out old recyclable materials and hanging decorations.
High school proms were among the scores of spring events wiped off the calendar because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marmaton Valley hosted a slimmed-down high school graduation ceremony for the seniors on May 19.
Iola High School and Humboldt High School will host senior commencement ceremonies in the coming weeks. Iola’s is at 10 a.m. July 11, while Humboldt’s is at 2 p.m. July 12. Both will feature measures to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.