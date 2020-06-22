Menu Search Log in

New night, new sight, but same glamour

Marmaton Valley High School's juniors and seniors were treated to a mini-prom Saturday at a new venue in Iola. The occasion was hosted by their parents.

By

Local News

June 22, 2020 - 10:11 AM

Ryan Getler and Zoi Yoho prepare for their entrance to the Marmaton Valley High School Prom Saturday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Editor’s note: See more photos of Saturday’s mini prom.

In a school year unlike any other, Marmaton Valley High School’s junior and senior classes were able to turn a springtime staple — prom — into a little summer fun Saturday.

Several parents banded together to help create a mini prom in Iola.

The setting was The Warehouse Event Venue, a former Haldex Brake warehouse now owned by Mike and Nancy Ford.

Kendall Scharff, left, is escorted by Bo Knavel for the grand entrance. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Dakotah Cox, left, arrives with Braden Allison. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
2 photos

The Fords acquired the 40,000-square-foot building at 612 W. Miller Rd. in February, with the intention of turning it into an event center. (A 900-square foot loading dock was converted into an outdoor party deck, one of the building’s signature elements.)

Saturday’s Prom Night was the inaugural celebration, with a special green carpet walkway adorned with balloons to greet the revelers.

Parents snapped photos and videos from the side of the walkway as roughly 20 prom-goers arrived.

Following a night of dancing, the students partook in after-prom activities at the same site, with a number of activities, such as laser tag the featured fun.

The parents assisted with last-minute prep, from helping clear out old recyclable materials and hanging decorations.

High school proms were among the scores of spring events wiped off the calendar because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marmaton Valley hosted a slimmed-down high school graduation ceremony for the seniors on May 19.

Iola High School and Humboldt High School will host senior commencement ceremonies in the coming weeks. Iola’s is at 10 a.m. July 11, while Humboldt’s is at 2 p.m. July 12. Both will feature measures to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

Related
June 12, 2020
May 18, 2020
May 7, 2020
March 10, 2020
Trending