New Year’s Day hike planned

Start the new year with a hike. The nationwide First Day Hikes program kicks off at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Colony trailhead of the Prairie Spirit Trail.

Local News

December 30, 2024 - 3:01 PM

COLONY — Start the new year on the right foot by participating in the nationwide First Day Hikes program.

Locally, the action begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Colony trailhead of the Prairie Spirit Trail. The walk is from 1 to 3 miles heading south, or however long participants choose. The trail allows for easy walking and is suitable for strollers and wagons. 

Be sure to dress warmly.

A limited number of First Day Hike T-shirts will be available at check-in on a first come first serve basis. Pets are welcome, but must be kept on a leash. 

First Day Hikes offer a great way to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature and welcome the New Year with friends and family. There are hundreds of scheduled First Day Hikes across the United States.

