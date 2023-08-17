 | Thu, Aug 17, 2023
Nine hurt in prison bus crash

The prisoners had just finished their 3-11 p.m. shift at the Russell Stover plant. The crash is at least the second in as many years involving the program in Iola.

August 17, 2023

Workers from Lilly’s Towing of Iola work on the wreckage of a bus following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Oregon Road and U.S. 169 in the wee hours of Thursday morning. The bus was ferrying inmates who work at Russell Stover Chocolates in Iola to the Topeka Correctional Facility. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Nine people were injured when a bus carrying inmates to a Topeka women’s prison from a work program at Russell Stover Chocolates in Iola crashed early Thursday morning.

Allen County Sheriff Bryan Murphy said the wreck occurred when the bus turned in front of a semi-trailer hauling dirt to Chanute at the intersection of U.S. 169 and Oregon Road.

The wreck occurred when the bus turned in front of a semi-trailer hauling dirt to Chanute at the intersection of U.S. 169 and Oregon Road. REGISTER/RICHARD LUKEN

Of the injured, the bus driver was flown from the scene to a Kansas City area hospital, the Kansas Department of Corrections announced in a press release.

