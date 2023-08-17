Nine hurt in prison bus crash

Nine people were injured when a bus carrying inmates to a Topeka women’s prison from a work program at Russell Stover Chocolates in Iola crashed early Thursday morning.

Allen County Sheriff Bryan Murphy said the wreck occurred when the bus turned in front of a semi-trailer hauling dirt to Chanute at the intersection of U.S. 169 and Oregon Road.

Of the injured, the bus driver was flown from the scene to a Kansas City area hospital, the Kansas Department of Corrections announced in a press release.